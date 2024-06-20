Histera launches into Early Access, roadmap announced

StickyLock Games has announced the release of fast-paced multiplayer shooter Histera into early access on PC via Steam. On top of that, a roadmap for the early access period has been revealed, showing what the team plans to bring to the game over time.

The developer explains that the free-to-play FPS is “Set in the far future within the walls of a new immersive entertainment experience, Histera lets two teams of 8 players battle to the death in thrilling combat arenas which can morph in real-time throughout a match, augmenting the battlefield with weapons and terrain from distinct eras in time including a prehistoric plateau, a war-torn 20th century city, and a futuristic metropolis.”

Check out the early access trailer, below:

As you can see from the image below, the early access release will include two game modes, eight weapons (with more soon), the progression system, more than fifty skins, and three eras. Following that, there will be a new era in Q3 called “Peak of the Five Winds” which will include new weapons, and new skins. Then there’s Port Libertad in Q4, which again adds more new weapons and skins. Further beyond that, with a “to be announced” window, there are more game modes, glitch enhancers, achievements, more eras, weapons, and skins, and of course, the battle pass.

In case you’re wondering what “eras” are, it is exactly as it sounds. The idea in Histera is that you will be shifting between eras. The developer says via the Steam page: “Battle with weapons from the past, present and future as you compete to master the Glitch. The Glitch will change the battlefield around you shifting between Eras as the bullets fly! One moment you’ll be taking the high ground in a prehistoric valley, only for the ground to shift under your feet, transforming into a tightly packed WW2 warehouse or a gleaming high-tech city street… and more locations are coming.”

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

The Glitch: Adjust your strategy to take advantage of the chaos caused by the Glitch. Master different terrains in the past, present and future, and push yourself to the limit as you rush to adapt and gain (or keep!) the advantage each time the Glitch occurs. The team that can best revamp their strategy to work within Histera’s unpredictable, time-distorting mosh pit will claim victory!

Histera is coming to PC early access via Steam on July 20th.