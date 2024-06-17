KAKU: Ancient Seal leaves early access in July

Developer BingoBell has announced its open world action adventure KAKU: Ancient Seal will be leaving early access on July 12th. It’ll cost $24.99 with a two-week long discount from that July 12th release date, so will be $18.70 for that period. Also it’s worth noting that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X versions of the game are also in development.

KAKU: Ancient Seal has been in early access for a year, and is an action RPG which the team says is filled with “puzzles, challenges and epic fights”.

Check out a trailer for the game below:

KAKU: Ancient Seal is an open-world ARPG game, filled with puzzles, tales and epic encounters. Embark on a thrilling adventure, play as Kaku, accompanied by Piggy, as you restore balance to the continent. Engage in dynamic combat and solve puzzles. Craft your own combat style, harness diviner power, explore diverse landscapes and unravel the mysteries of the Realm of Ruins. Set in a primordial, era this world created by the elemental power of the Creator Saga, was one day hit by a calamity from another realm, causing the dispersion of the elemental souls, and the world split into four continents, while its creator went missing… Millennia later, a young man named Kaku, living in the vast snowy mountains, along with Piggy, a flying pig, shoulders the task of finding the lost elemental souls under the guidance of a lost prophecy. They embark on an ancient and fantastical adventure to uncover the truth behind the calamity and the mystery of their origins.

As you’d expect, with it coming out of early access there are improvements that have been made. These include ravamped combat mechanics, with the developer saying: “the Full Release has removed less practical skills, optimized the fluidity of actions, combat pacing, and other details, and redesigned the UI of the skill tree”.

KAKU: Ancient Seal is in early access on PC via Steam now, and will hit version 1.0 on July 12th.