Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Xbox in August

Developer EmberLab has announced that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on August 15th. The Xbox version will include extra content in the form of pirate-themed Rot hats, as well as a unique Kena Staff, and a Golden Rot skin.

There will also be a premium edition coming for Xbox via Maximum Entertainment, which will include the base game as well as the following:

Official Digital Soundtrack

Retail Exclusive Sticker Sheet

Unique Kena Staff

Golden Rot Skin

Xbox Exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats

One of the most talked about adventures from an indie studio in recent years, Kena: Bridge of Spirits offers players an action-adventure game that combines compelling narrative with exploration, puzzle-solving, and fast-paced combat. The game delivers a journey of self-discovery as Kena, a young Spirit Guide, restores balance to an ancient village in a once-thriving environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits first launched on PlayStation platforms 21 September 2021 and went on to win several awards including Best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game at The Game Awards 2021. The Xbox version of the game will also include the Anniversary DLC update that launched in September 2022 which features Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, Kena Outfits, and accessibility features. It also features New Game+ mode, which allows players who’ve completed the game to restart Kena’s journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc, as well as redesigned and more challenging combat encounters.

Josh Grier, Chief Operating Officer at Ember Lab said: “We’re thrilled to bring the story of Kena to a new audience on Xbox platforms. As our debut game, Kena means a great deal to everyone at the studio and the team is excited to share Kena’s journey with more players – we really hope everyone enjoys meeting Kena and her Rot friends!”

We covered the game back on PS5 and PC, including a look at the Steam Deck version, which is also a great fit for the title.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out now for PC and PlayStation 5, and comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on August 15th where it’ll cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99. Pre-orders are coming soon.