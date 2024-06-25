Let’s School coming to consoles in July

Pathea Games and PM Studios has announced that Let’s School is coming to consoles on July 16th, after a successful time on PC via Steam last year, whereby it got a positively reception from the Steam reviews.

The game will be coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on July 16th, and will include the core gameplay the PC version has. The team says that “This ensures that no matter which platform players start their headmaster journey on they’ll be able to enjoy the same rich management game experience and build the school of their dreams effortlessly.”

Check out the announcement trailer, and details, below:

In Let’s School, players construct and run their own educational establishments acting as an all-powerful principal/headteacher. Players have all the tools they need to construct buildings in any form they wish, craft curriculums to fit a range of different subjects, hire and fire teachers, adopt pets to improve school life, prevent sudden frog outbreaks, catch students before they ‘accidentally’ set the school on fire, mastermind after-school clubs and customize absolutely everything from school decor to logos emblazoned on uniforms. Players have the ultimate freedom to run their school as they see fit and have all the tools available to them guide students from mediocrity to academic achievement… or not. All budding headmasters are introduced to the various features step-by-step in the objective-based career mode which has over a dozen scenarios to conquer each with their own detailed missions and side objectives. If that sounds too structured, players are also free to unleash their creative side with no limits in Sandbox mode where they can build their school in any form or function they see fit.

Pathea says that it has “developed each console version to be fully playable on controller with its own bespoke user interface, optimized gamepad controls and gameplay tweaks. All these improvements ensure that the management is just as enjoyable on the couch as it is using a mouse and keyboard.”

Let’s School is out now for PC via Steam, and is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on July 16th.