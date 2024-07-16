Let’s school launches on consoles today

PM Studios and Pathea Games have today announced that their school management sim Let’s School launches today across the world. Players will be able to construct and run their own school on either PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Since launching on PC last July, it’s received plenty of praise, and now console players are going to be able to experience why it is so much fun.

Players have all the tools they need to construct buildings in any form they wish, craft curriculums to fit a range of different subjects, hire and fire teachers, adopt pets to improve school life, prevent sudden frog outbreaks, catch students before they ‘accidentally’ set the school on fire, mastermind after-school clubs and customize absolutely everything from school decor to logos emblazoned on uniforms. Players have the ultimate freedom to run their school as they see fit and have all the tools available to them to guide students from mediocrity to academic achievement… or not.

“This game started as a labor of love from our producer Lanka and the whole team at Pathea simply fell in love with the project from day one as soon as he presented it to everyone.” said Chris Su, producer from Pathea. “After a dozen more developers joined his team we developed the concept further, brought it to Steam last July and added more and more content to the game over time attracting both fan and commercial acclaim with 200k unit sales in the first year and a 92% Positive user review rating! We hope the console launch will have a similar level of success.”

Later this year, a physical version of Let’s School will be released, with more information about it being revealed later on. As for the PS4 version, it is likely to see the light of day this summer.

You can watch the launch trailer below: