Map Map, a game about maps, revealed at Wholesome Direct

Pipapo Games has revealed their game about maps, called Map Map, at the latest Wholesome Direct showcase this weekend.

The team says this one is a game “about making maps and finding hidden treasure”, adding that the new trailer “introduces players to the fun map making mechanics and colourful natural environments Map Map offers up for you to explore!”.

Check out the new video, below:

In Map Map, you set off on an adventure with your crew to find hidden treasure. You explore wondrous natural landscapes as you travel from island for island, searching for clues. Your task as the crew’s trusty cartographer is to explore each island, filling out what starts as an empty map with ruins, landmarks and other key locations. Unlock new cartography tools as you progress to help you create more accurate maps and lead your crew to the hidden treasure. Get to know the unique characters that compose your crew at the outset and welcome new friends into the fold as your progress. Discover their stories and personalities as you discover secret places, ancient ruins and delightful animals or your cartographic adventures. Enjoy a pressure free experience without distracting quest markers that lets you uncover this whimsical world at your own pace.

“Our small team is really excited to show Map Map to the world with our brand new trailer,” said Project Manager and Environment Artist Clara Müller. “We’re still mapping our way to release, but we hope you’ll follow us on our journey. We can’t wait to share more of the fun stuff we’re working on and the kind of cozy, pressure-free experience Map Map will deliver on release.”

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam page:

Set off on a great adventure with your crew and embark on a cozy treasure hunt

Discover the unique cartography game mechanic – interact with the world in a way you never have before

Help your crew members find what they are looking for and get to know each of them over the course of your journey

Experience a cozy game that calls upon your sense of orientation

Focus on the beautiful environment and truly get to know your surroundings – no quest markers, no information overload

Take all the time you like to explore the islands and complete the missions – no time pressure

The game is coming to PC via Steam. See the list of 2024 release dates so far, here.