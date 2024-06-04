Organizational Tips for Game Enthusiasts: Keeping Your Collection Tidy

Every game enthusiast constantly adds new games to their collections. With the continuous addition of new games to your collection, your room might become cluttered. It’s crucial your game collections are well-maintained and organized with the right storage and organization techniques. This ensures your games are in excellent condition and can be easily found and enjoyed. Below, we will explore several organizational tips to help keep your game collections tidy. Let’s begin.

Classify and arrange

Classifying your games is the first step in organizing your game collections. Sorting them out helps in creating an easier system of identifying specific games when you intend to play them. Some common categories that you can consider include complexity, publisher, or genre. For instance, using Activision, the publisher of the Call of Duty game franchise, or categories like board games, action, adventure, sports etc.

Consider shelving units

After classifying and arranging your games, you must place them in a suitable storage. An excellent option is to invest in shelving units for storing and organizing the games. Consider options for adjustable and sturdy shelving options capable of accommodating games of all sizes.



Open shelves is a great option since it enables you to showcase your collection and makes it easier for accessing and retrieving games when needed. Additionally, you can consider using book nook kits to organize your game collection. When you do this, you create a functional and visually appealing display for your collection.

Consider clear plastic containers

This option is best suited for board games and loose or small game compartments. You can easily stack these types of containers and they allow you to see what’s inside of them without the need to open them every time. There are various shapes and sizes of clear plastic containers available in office supply stores.

Label the games

Labeling your games can help you further improve the organization of your games. This option is very helpful if you have a large number of games or if you frequently borrow or lend games. An easy way out is to use adhesive labels or purchase a label maker if you want a professional look. Labeling games makes it easy to find particular titles and ensure you return them to their right positions after use.

Protect from damage

If you wish to maintain the longevity and quality of your games, then you have to protect them from damage. The following can help you to protect your games:

Use sleeve cards for board games : Sleeve cards help prevent wear and tear and can be found in different sizes.

Don’t place in sunlight : Sunlight can affect games. They can warp game components or cause fading. Therefore, don’t place them in direct sunlight. Consider keeping your games in rooms with curtains or blinds. Additionally, extreme humidity negatively affects games. Place them in cool and dry places not prone to humidity or moisture.

Clean your games regularly

Regularly clean your games to keep them in good condition. Dust your game boxes, tables and shelves periodically and wipe the components with damp clothes. Additionally, pay attention to signs of damage such as wear and tear and promptly address them.

Endnote

It is quite easy to organize your game collections. When you follow the tips mentioned above, you can create a visually appealing and organized display for your games. The right approach ensures your games bring you hours of enjoyment for many years.