Pax Dei available now for PC in early access

Mainframe Industries has announced that social sandbox MMO Pax Dei is available no via PC early access on Steam, and via its own launcher.

The developer says that “We are grateful to the Pax Dei community, who have been with us from the beginning, for their unwavering support and feedback. Your participation has helped shape Pax Dei into the experience it is today”, adding : “We can’t wait to welcome new players into the adventure and watch them dive in and explore everything Pax Dei has to offer.”

Check out the early access trailer, below:

Welcome to a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by the legends of the medieval era. Here, myths are real, ghosts exist, and magic is unquestioned. In this immense, open-world playground, you choose the role you want to play. Immerse yourself along with thousands of other players as you explore the land, build your home, forge your reputation, and craft your own stories. Travel the relative safety of the Heartlands and find the perfect plot of land on which to build your home. Protected by the grace of the Divine, your village is a safe harbor where your Clan can grow and prosper. Everything in this world is produced by the players’ hands and skills. Your village needs clothes, walls, food, flowers, and prayers. Your Clan, weapons, and armor. Others require tools, materials, or mysterious reagents. It’s easy to find your place and play your part in this breathing world.

The team adds that “Pax Dei Early Access is just the beginning and will last until at least June 2025. Along the way, we are committed to keeping on improving the game based on player feedback.” The game is scheduled to be in early access until “at least June 2025, possibly longer”, though the team adds via the Steam page that “The foundations of Pax Dei are already in place, with a peaceful gameplay loop (gathering, crafting, building) inviting you to claim a home in a large, shared & persistent open world; and an adventure gameplay loop, with large areas to explore (PVE) and compete over (PVP).”

Pax Dei is out now via PC early access.