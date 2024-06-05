Pax Dei entering Early Access this month

The living, breathing sandbox MMO Pax Dei is set to enter Early Access on June 18 and is available for pre-purchase right now. Mainframe Industries and New Tales made the announcement, giving players who are eagerly awaiting the news something to be excited about. It is currently one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, and over 100,000 players took part in the latest Alpha Test. In order for it to thrive upon release, it needs an active player base to exist in its permanently live world.

Welcome to a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by the legends of the medieval era. Here, myths are real, ghosts exist, and magic is unquestioned. In this immense, open-world playground, you choose the role you want to play. Immerse yourself along with thousands of other players as you explore the land, build your home, forge your reputation, and craft your own stories.

“Pax Dei is a game about people interacting with each other – the war and peace they will make, the social structures that will emerge. The game can’t be built without players,” said Reynir Hardarson, Game Director and co-founder at Mainframe Industries. “We want to gather a community of people willing to work very closely with the development team. Early Access means that you are on the floor with us.”

“We’ve been humbled and are deeply thankful for the interest and passion our project has received already,” said Thor Gunnarsson, CEO and co-founder at Mainframe Industries. “Today, we’re inviting players to embark with us on the next step of the journey.”

You can watch the Pax Dei Early Access announcement trailer below: