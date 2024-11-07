Brighter Shores out now in Early Access

Fen Research has announced its brand new free-to-play adventure title Brighter Shores is now available on Steam Early Access. The studio founded by Andrew Gower invites players to experience a medieval world where they battle fearsome creatures, learn and master a ton of professions, and take on quests that range from dangerous to quirky.

Set in the world of Adothria, players will explore different environments, meeting a range of interesting characters as they try to uncover the mysteries that could threaten everyone who lives there. Things aren’t always intense, as there are a bunch of activities to partake in, such as cooking, fishing, and even chopping down trees as a lumberjack.

“We’re releasing this game into early access now, as I’ve been longing to share our creation for years,” said Andrew Gower. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created and couldn’t stand waiting any longer! Expect it to improve rapidly over the coming months as we continue to work on it.”

While many MMORPGs ask a lot of players by sinking in hours and hours to progress, Fen Research wanted to offer something that doesn’t feel as time-consuming, allowing progression through their chosen profession whilst idle. It’s good to know that the busiest of people will be able to get something out of Brighter Shores in Early Access, as they’ll progress through the story while levelling up. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to do either, thanks to plenty of gameplay features for efficient levelling. Fen Research wanted to reward every kind of player without pay-to-win elements, and hopefully that will be the case.

Brighter Shores in Early Access features an episodic system to its storyline. Every episode unlocks a new area with new professions, equipment, and side quests. These individual areas will have various items and abilities that are exclusively useful when exploring them, allowing the developers to creature meaningful updates without rendering “rendering existing gameplay obsolete.”

According to the developers, many hours will be available without paying anything, but there is a paid premium pass which offers more locations to discover. For those wanting to give it a go, pricing options begin at £4.99 a month.