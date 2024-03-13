Brighter Shores is a new MMORPG coming to PC and Mac

Developer Fen Research has announced Brighter Shores, a brand new MMORPG for PC and Mac it says is ten years in the making.

If the design and art style looks familiar, that’s because it’s from a studio founded by Andrew Gower, who is behind the RuneScape games. He left Jagex in 2010, and founded the new company, which we now finally know a bit more about.

The team says that thanks to Gower’s experience, the developer is familiar with the MMO charms and flaws, saying “he’s passionate about improving MMORPGs as we know them, reducing the ‘grindy’ gameplay often found in the genre through innovative game design”.

True to its name, Brighter Shores is designed to whisk players away to an enchanting world, providing a relaxing respite from daily life. Finding themselves in the peaceful coastal town of Hopeport, players initially take on the role of a town guard. Their role as protector, however, soon expands far beyond the town walls as they learn of a greater threat across the fantastical world of Adothria. Both new and old MMORPG fans are bound to fall in love with the abundance of quirky characters, fascinating foes and captivating locations they’ll encounter on this heroic adventure. Breaking from the traditional classes of mage, rogue and warrior, Brighter Shores players will be called upon to choose from three new options: Cryoknight, Hammermage or Guardian. While players will revel in the nostalgia of the diorama art style, they can expect a number of new and exciting twists on the genre.

Andrew Gower, founder of Fen Research said: “Creating this game has been a real labour of love. At times it has felt like an insurmountably ambitious task, so it’s amazing to finally see it coming together in the way I hoped. I can’t wait to see the world full of players enjoying what we have created”.

There will be more news on the game coming later this year, but it all sounds pretty promising, with the press release confirming some details, such as: “Opposed to the onslaught of microtransactions in modern MMOs and free-to-play games, the studio has remained dedicated to providing hours upon hours of content for free. An all-inclusive premium pass will also be available for those seeking extra quests, adventures and stories, with regular updates planned beyond Brighter Shores’ release later this year”.

Brighter Shores will be free-to-play on PC and Mac later this year.