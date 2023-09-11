Runescape Kingdoms board game pre-order details announced

Jagex and Steamforged have together announced pre-order details for Runescape board game, Runescape Kingdoms, first announced back in January 2022.

The RPG board game adaptation, Runescape Kingdoms: The Roleplaying Game will have a collector’s edition available directly from Steamforged, and the “core book” will contain “everything a prospective ‘noob’ needs to get started in Gielinor, and will be available to pre-order in late September” alongside the board game itself.

The board game, RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, was first introduced via a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in 2022, where fans were encouraged to participate in the journey from concept to tabletop. Now, the finished board game will be to pre-order in late September, and will include exclusive expansions from the Kickstarter available only from Steamforged.

Both games are set in RuneScape’s fantasy kingdom of Gielinor, and will delight RuneScape and Old School RuneScape’s player communities with fresh-but-faithful adaptations of classic quests and characters. The roleplaying game uses a bespoke system created specifically for RuneScape Kingdoms. Designed to be both accessible and elegant, with a three d6 dice mechanic, this system captures the unique magic of the RuneScape source material, and gives game masters of all levels the tools to deliver a rich experience to their players.

In the board game, you’ll be able to play a 1-5 player game where you explore the world of Gielinor in co-op campaigns that are “heavily inspired” by quests from the game itself.

Mat Hart, Co-founder and Creative Director at Steamforged Games, said: “The RuneScape Kingdoms project has been particularly exciting for our team, as we’ve worked extremely closely with Jagex. It’s been a real passion project for us to bring this very special world to the tabletop in two different and equally immersive ways. We can’t wait to share the results with gaming fans all over the world, from board gamers, to roleplaying gamers, to video gamers who might never have tried a tabletop game before”.