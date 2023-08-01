Melvor Idle is getting an expansion in September called Atlas of Discovery

Jagex and Games by Malcs has announced Melvor Idle: Atlas of Discovery, an expansion for the base game coming on September 7th. It’ll add two new skills, an entirely new game mode, and more new content, making the idle-RPG an even deeper experience.

The developer says that “Atlas of Discovery will allow players to explore the enormous world of Melvor for the first time with the brand new Cartography skill. Players will be able to unveil new areas on their World Map and dig deep into the world’s murky past with Archaeology, discovering powerful new Artifacts lurking just below the surface”, adding that “Players will also be able to hone their combat skills in new Combat Areas, Slayer Areas and Dungeons, with dozens of dangerous new monsters to fight and over 600 new items to discover. Players will master new combat techniques, such as Unholy Prayers and the powerful Barrier mechanic, and take advantage of new equipment slots and gear tiers”.

There’s a huge list of new features, as follows:

2 New Skills: Cartography and Archaeology

New Gamemode: Ancient Relics Mode

600+ new Items

46 new Monsters

8 new Combat Areas

3 new Slayer Areas

5 new Dungeons

10+ new Pets

New Unholy Prayer Book with 17 new Unholy Prayers

The list continues…

New Combat Mechanic: Barrier

New Equipment Slot: Gem Slot

New Tier of upgraded Combat gear

2 new Trees in Woodcutting

2 new Ore nodes in Mining

2 new Potions in Herblore

1 new Summoning Familiar for Barrier which synergises with many existing Familiars.

Brand new items to create in Smithing, Fletching, Crafting and Runecrafting.

New Astrology Constellation

2 new Ancient Magicks Spells

2 new Alt Magic Spells

2 new Magic Auroras

2 new Magic Curses

3 new Agility Obstacles

New Skill Upgrades in the Shop

20 new Township Tasks

According to the press release, “Melvor Idle is a RuneScape-inspired idle experience that takes the core of what makes the long-running MMO so appealing, and strips it down to its purest form, offering something for both veterans and newcomers alike. The game features over 20 skills to level up, in-depth combat, deep but accessible systems, and plenty of dungeons and bosses to overcome”.

Melvor Idle: Atlas of Discovery will be coming to PC (via Steam), iOS, and Android on September 7th.