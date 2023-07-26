Old School RuneScape quest “Desert Treasure” is getting a sequel today

The classic “Desert Treasure” quest from Old School RuneScape is getting a sequel, twenty years after the original quest’s release. Called “Desert Treasure II – The Fallen Empire”, the quest continues the “iconic Mahjarrat storyline, and introduces epic showdowns with bosses, mysteries to uncover as well as plenty of new rewards for players to get stuck into”. The best bit? It’s out today!

It’s not been that long since the team behind Old School Runescape added a new skill, so a lot is going on in the game right now, and the game remains as popular as ever with over 13 thousand “very positive” reviews on Steam since it’s release in 2013.

The original Desert Treasure launched in 2005, but the new one will see players “embark on an epic quest as they journey through four new areas, battling four fearsome new bosses to gain access to an ancient vault and the great riches that lies within. However, opening the vault has the potential to change Gielinor forever!”

This year, the Old School RuneScape team began the process of adding a new skill for the first time in the game’s 10-year history. Passing the pitching stage, the new skill Sailing will now enter refinement before it is put before the community for the lock-in vote.

The developer says that “These four bosses each have their own abilities, mechanics, and strategies that players will test their mettle against. These bosses can be replayed post-quest for additional rewards including the mighty Virtus Armour”, adding that “Desert Treasure II will reward players with four new best-in-slot rings to boost strength, ranged skills, magic, and melee, as well as a fully upgraded Ancient Sceptre which gets stronger with every defeated boss. Each boss will also drop one of four pieces of a unique two handed axe for felling the toughest foes”.