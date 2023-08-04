Scum “Smokin’ Hot” update launches today

Developer Gamepires and Publisher Jagex have sent over word on the latest update for multiplayer survival title, Scum, which has today been updated with the “Smokin’ Hot” update, which seems pretty significant.

Last year the game had an update called “Call of Beauty” which made massive improvements to the female character models, and now it’s the turn of the males, with a “complete overhaul” of the models. There are also two new “monstrous enemies that can now be found in the bunkers – the hulking Brenner, equipped with a scorching flamethrower; and the nimble Razor, who’ll close in on players and cut them down with knife-like limbs”.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

SCUM is a multiplayer open world survival game that offers unprecedented levels of character customisation, control and progression, where knowledge and skills are the ultimate weapons for long-term survival. Players are put into the role of a prisoner forced to fight for their life in a bloodthirsty TV show, earning the support of viewers, producers, and corporate sponsors along the way.

Bunkers have also been overhauled to let players increase their intelligence attribute for the first time. The developer has added “new puzzle mechanics found within the bunkers allow players to gather important data, which can then be traded in for an Intelligence increase at the Doctor. The Intelligence attribute is more important than ever, too, now influencing the experience (XP) gain on all player skills”.

Gamepires also says that “Smokin’ Hot also introduces some important improvements to SCUM, including an XP rebalance which will make it easier and more worthwhile for players to level up any of their skills. And for those prisoners more interested in brawns than brains, the update adds the Light Machine Gun (LMG), a brand-new class of weapon for players to get their hands on”.

Available now on Steam (early access), Scum is also being discounted at 60% off from August 3rd to August 10th.