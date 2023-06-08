Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure to be part of Steam’s World Oceans Day Sale

Jagex and Snowcastle have announced that Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure will be taking part in Steam’s World Oceans Day sale, with the idea being that money is raised for Whale and Dolphin conservation.

The game will be 15% off in the sale, and on top of that, 20% of revenue from the sales during the day will be donated to WDC to support the work.

You can take a look at the game in the trailer, below:

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure is a top-down exploration game set on an idyllic island where players will craft tools, farm resources, and explore the hidden secrets of Ikonei Island. Offering a casual and relaxing experience, solo or with friends, players will be able to make the island their own and grow their settlement from dilapidated ruins to thriving hamlet whilst traversing a colourful world full of dangerous pirates, enchanting animal companions, and friendly neighbours. Players will be guided through a mystical story which ties into the wider Earthlock RPG series.

Here’s a list of the key features, too:

Transform the island: Players will harvest resources and then use their workshop to build and create items to customise their island. What starts off as dilapidated ruins will soon grow into the player’s home base, designed to their liking.

Check out the full list of games on sale as part of Steam’s World Oceans Day Sale, here.