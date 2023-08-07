RuneScape gets its first new combat skill, Necromancy

The 29th skill, and first new combat skill for RuneScape has been released, and it’s Necromancy: a brand new standalone combat style, and the first of its kind across the two decade long history of Runescape.

It’s also one of the premiere updates for Runescape in 2023, says the developer, and will “introduce a new element to the current combat gameplay”. Jagex adds that “this new combat style will challenge both experienced and new players alike as they embrace their inner darkness and learn this ancient combat art across a lore-rich adventure. Necromancy introduces nine brand new quests and two deadly boss fights”.,

Check out the trailer for Necromancy, below:

Players will enter Gielinor’s underworld – The City of Um – to commune and free the undead. Wielding a Death Guard and Skull Lantern, players will battle fearsome enemies throughout Gielinor and the underworld perfecting their Necromancy combat, Rituals, and Runecrafting skills. Necromancy is designed to be straightforward to learn and rewarding to master for combat experts,as well as returning and new players. Although Necromancy launches today, the adventure will continue over the coming months. Jagex has shared a content roadmap detailing the upcoming updates as the Necromancy Season progresses. Players can look forward to a major update in September following player feedback as well as a new quest and a boss battle arriving in November.

Necromancy will be free for players up to level 20, says the dev, and will scale to level 120 for Members. According to the roadmap there really is a lot to come for fans of the game, including a new quest called “Ancient Awakening” in October, while that new boss battle, as mentioned in the press release, is due in November. Player Feedback will inform another update that’s coming in September, too.

Runescape is out now for PC (via Steam), iOS, and Android.