Go-Go Town! coming to Early Access this month

Prideful Sloth has announced its co-op sandbox town building and life sim game Go-Go Town! will launch in Early Access on June 18 via Steam. The demo has had massive success on Steam with over 100,000 downloads, and focuses on the player taking on the role of Mayor in a town that has fallen into disrepair. Rebuild alone or with friends as you strive to turn it into a tourism hotspot.
Plan, Build…Prosper? As mayor, it’s up to you to breathe life back into this rundown town. Construct shops, hire staff, automate deliveries with couriers, and attract tourists to town, all while managing infrastructure and avoiding catastrophes! Who said being mayor was going to be easy…
Go-Go Town! coming to Early Access is pretty exciting, and it has plenty of cool features including:
Get Mayoring, Mayor – Balance townie happiness, commerce, decoration, housing, transport and construction – see it all through from start to finish, and ensure it meets your standards!
Complete Your Transaction – How will your shops and venues generate income? What will they sell? How will you ensure that your supply chains stay intact? All decisions come down to you, Mayor!
Run, Ride, Roll, Race – Zoom around town on your favourite skateboard, or grab a more practical vehicle like the truck to effortlessly transport goods where they need to be!
DIY it all – From chopping down tall trees with a chainsaw, to drilling into the depths of the earth at the local quarry, your skilled hands will build and craft everything from scratch with the materials you gather!
Explore and Terraform – Discover hidden treasures and mysterious biomes, shape the world as you see fit with terraforming tools at your fingertips!
Cooperate with Friends – Pump iron at the local gym or dance the night away with your pals as you plan, build and prosper together! Go-Go Town features couch co-op with up to 4 players.