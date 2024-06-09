Go-Go Town! coming to Early Access this month

Prideful Sloth has announced its co-op sandbox town building and life sim game Go-Go Town! will launch in Early Access on June 18 via Steam. The demo has had massive success on Steam with over 100,000 downloads, and focuses on the player taking on the role of Mayor in a town that has fallen into disrepair. Rebuild alone or with friends as you strive to turn it into a tourism hotspot.

Plan, Build…Prosper? As mayor, it’s up to you to breathe life back into this rundown town. Construct shops, hire staff, automate deliveries with couriers, and attract tourists to town, all while managing infrastructure and avoiding catastrophes! Who said being mayor was going to be easy…

Go-Go Town! coming to Early Access is pretty exciting, and it has plenty of cool features including: