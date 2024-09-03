Skyward Extraction Early Access coming soon, demo available now

Skyward Extraction is getting its Early Access for Steam on September 24, with a free demo for the game available right now. The light horror, cooperative roguelike from indie developer Naughty Clogs looks pretty cool, and players can test it out now in the demo then wishlist it on Steam.

Skyward Extraction is a co-op survival game with roguelike elements coming to Steam. Explore the depths of The Stormwall alongside your friends to retrieve valuable loot from Relencost’s pre-war period. Navigate through the clouds in your airship, allowing you to move deeper into the chaotic storm in search of valuable resources. As you pierce further into the storm, both your risks and rewards increase significantly.

Some of the features include:

Procedurally generated maps, dungeons, and events offer 7 unique interiors and a diverse cast of enemies, ranging from burrowing scorpions to high-flying Stormbeasts.

Voice proximity chat and co-op mode create a thrilling multiplayer experience.

Permanent character progression , combined with the game’s procedurally generated challenges, ensures players will never experience the same challenge twice and can continue building their stats after each run.

Equipment enhancements increase base functions, such as extended range on a grappling hook, reduced stamina consumption on a glider, or a large radius light to guide your way through the dark.

Skyward Extraction’s Early Access launch promises a thrilling cooperative experience, with additional features–such as mini-quests and open exploration environments–planned for the game’s full launch.

You can watch the announcement trailer for its Early Access below: