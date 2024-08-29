Astrobotanica announced, coming to Steam Early Access in 2025

Newly established developer, Space Goblin Studio, has announced Astrobotanica, a mix of survival and exploration, and it’s coming in 2025 to Steam Early Access.

This is the studio’s debut title, as it was only formed in 2024. That said, the press release for the announcement says that “the studio is a tiny team with big ambitions, orchestrated by experienced developers involved in acclaimed franchises like Dead Island, Dying Light, and Green Hell“, adding that: “The devs plan to closely engage with gamers in further development, to ensure relevance and playability while delivering a bigger, meaningful message.”

Check out the teaser trailer, below:

ASTROBOTANICA is set 300,000 years ago during Earth’s Pleistocene era, where players assume the role of Xel, a highly intelligent alien botanist from the distant constellation of Viridiana. Facing the slow demise of their habitat due to irresponsible technological adoption, Xel embarks on a solo mission to find planets with rich flora. However, the mission takes an unexpected turn when Xel’s spaceship crashes on Earth, leaving them to survive in a hostile environment with a CO2-deficient atmosphere. Via cultivation, research and experimentation, players must find plant species that could thrive on Aya while focusing on immediate survival amidst the wild animals and primal humans of the Pleistocene epoch. Set to launch in Steam Early Access in 2025, this lush open-world survival adventure transports players to prehistoric Earth, where an alien botanist crash-lands while searching for plant species to save their dying home planet, Aya.

“Astrobotanica is a game we’ve always wanted to play,” said Arkadiusz Woźniak, Founder of Space Goblin Studio. “I hope to bring new life to the survival genre by combining innovative gameplay with familiar themes. With gamers’ support, I’m sure we will craft Astrobotanica into a remarkable title, while working towards future co-op.”

Astrobotanica is coming to Steam Early Access in 2025.