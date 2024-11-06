Trash Goblin enters Early Access today

Split Milk Studios is happy to announce that its “wholesome shopkeeping game” Trash Goblin is now available on Steam via Early Access. Players can pick it up for £12.79 with a 10% discount until November 18, and will also be available as part of a ‘Complete The Set’ bundle alongside Tavern Talk. Those who own Tavern Talk can get 20% off Trash Goblin, while those who pick up Trash Goblin get 30% off Tavern Talk.

Trash Goblin is a wholesome & cosy shopkeeping game where you play as a goblin who uncovers and restores trinkets! Find peculiar knickknacks by chipping away at the dirt and cruft they’re embedded inside. Scrub them up nice and clean with your sponge to get them ready for sale. After all, one goblin’s trash is another goblin’s treasure!

“We’re thrilled by the impressive recognition Trash Goblin received at the October Steam Next Fest,” said Andrew Smith, Creative Director at Spilt Milk Studios. “Today, we’re excited to share the Early Access version of the game with all our supportive Goblin Fans who have been with us throughout this journey, and can’t wait to see where the goblins take us while we build on the game during Early Access.”

Some of the key features coming to Trash Goblin in Early Access include:

50 trinkets, accessories & variations to find, clean, repair and upcycle with well over 180 unique (and sometimes questionable) combinations to muck around with

3+ tools & upgrades to use across 3 trinket-care minigames

10+ NPC characters to get to know and sell to

Tons of expansion and customisation options to make your shop your own

3-5hrs of hand-crafted quests & content

Endless customers

Endless gameplay

You can watch the announcement trailer below: