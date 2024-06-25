SCHiM release date confirmed for July, demo still available

Developer Ewoud & Nils has announced its puzzle platformer SCHiM is coming to PC and consoles on July 18th.

This news comes after the team having a successful Steam Next Fest, where the demo grabbed 200,000 wishlists, and over 50,000 people trying out the demo. Speaking of which, the demo is still available on Steam if you want to try it.

The team describes its game as follows: “SCHiM is a charming indie game about helping a lost shadow find its way back to its human by hopping around in the shadows. As you look for clever ways to move around in the world, you uncover small stories and charming details hidden in the environment.”

Check out a new trailer, below:

In our hands-on with the game, we said: “SCHiM is a seriously interesting concept for a game, and combines platforming, exploration and puzzles to create a really intriguing experience. I’ve never played anything quite like this shadow hopping experience, and I can only imagine as the game progresses there will be more unique environments to make your way across to get back to your person.”

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

A story of a person losing their shadow – A schim is the soul and spirit of an object or living being. Everything in the world has one, and it should never be separated! You need to find your way back to the human you belong to, before it’s too late!

Unique 3D platforming – You can only move in the shadows, so you'll need to find clever ways to leap into the shadows of animated objects and moving beings to use them as your pathways.

A beautiful abstract world – The color palette changes in each level to capture the setting, time of day and mood of every location you explore.

Each level has a story to tell – Each new level has its own living scenery with small stories to uncover, inspired by real Dutch/European cities and rural locations.

Hidden in the shadows – There are lots of hidden items to discover in SCHiM, and when you find them, you help other schim restore the connection to their thing.

SCHiM is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on July 18th and will cost $24.99.