The Berlin Apartment announced via new trailer

Btf has revealed a new first-person title called The Berlin Apartment that’s coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The team says that the story for The Berlin Apartment will be told “a series of episodes over the course of the last century”, adding that “Each episode tells its own story – with its own protagonists, in its own genre, with a very different atmosphere. What connects these tales is a historic apartment in Berlin that serves as the scene of the action.”

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

The Berlin Apartment begins when a handyman is tasked with refurbishing an old apartment. Thanks to the COVID situation, he has a daughter to watch over and homeschool during the extensive renovation work. As he digs deeper and deeper into the history of the apartment, he brings it to life by telling its stories to his daughter. Relics from past times turn out to be silent witnesses – and former companions – of the apartment’s former inhabitants. Dive into the lives of those that lived within the apartment’s four walls. Experience their dreams and the dangers that haunt them, live the hellos and goodbyes that defined their lives, witness their adventures, uncover memories and mysteries.

“We’re really excited to unveil The Berlin Apartment to the world with our debut trailer,” said Game Director Hans Böhme. “We’ve got lots more to share in the future when it comes to the variety of genres and stories you’ll be diving into and how that impacts on what you are doing with the game. For now, we’d like to embrace the spirit of the game and leave you with a bit of mystery…”

In case you’re wondering where you’ve heard the developer name before, the team is also behind Constance, a game which just got confirmed for a 2025 release.

The Berlin Apartment is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.