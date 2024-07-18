Apartment Story gets a new trailer and September release date

Blue Rider Interactive announced today that its third-person thriller Apartment Story will launch for PC via Steam on September 26, 2024. Along with the confirmation of the release date, Blue Rider Interactive has also released a new gameplay trailer which sets the tone of the game. It aims to showcase a range of immersive, everyday interactions available within the game and spotlight its unqiue audiovisual identity.

You can see the Apartment Story gameplay trailer below:

Apartment Story aims to be a fast-paced, contemporary, and mature single-player narrative experience about three people and a gun, set within a single apartment. It effortlessly juxtaposes the mundanity of modern living with taut and impactful storytelling.

Players assume the role of Arthur, a 27-year-old just trying to keep his head above water, whose life takes a twist when he receives an unexpected visit from his former roommate, Diane. She stays a while and together they party, but soon Blondey enters the picture and the good times turn bad very quickly.

Over a few days, players must navigate escalating real-time narrative events and interpersonal relationships, while maintaining Arthur’s needs and welfare via an immersive, sim-esque management system – which is all brought to life via a highly-detailed, atmospheric, yet grounded PSX-style aesthetic.

Apartment Story gives players the opportunity to express their own personality through gameplay choices made in the downtime between its narrative beats. Will they choose to participate in a dangerous and dramatic narrative? Or will they keep the front door closed, eating and procrastinating until they’ve shut the world out for good?

Whatever they decide, the cold metal of a gun is hidden within the darkness of the apartment somewhere…

Apartment Story Features

Absorb yourself in a fast-paced, dramatic thriller that centres around three distinct personalities which evolve as the gun is introduced and the stakes are raised.

You are invited to take an active role in Arthur’s life and welfare through a deep and immersive needs management system. Eat food, pee, wash your hands, sleep, smoke, write, watch TV, shave, change clothes, nap, shower, take drugs, wash the dishes, turn off the lights, drink beer, listen to music, top up your electric, answer the door and shoot someone with a real gun. Engaging in these activities will keep your Life stats up and Arthur poised for the drama coming his way, if that’s what you’ve chosen.

You can also tidy and organise the objects within your apartment however you desire by picking up any small object and placing them anywhere within reach.

Whilst the game does feature real-time night and day cycles, it is also a feature-length experience, with an expected playtime of approximately 90-120 minutes, meaning you can easily see the story through within an evening’s play. It also means multiple playthroughs are highly viable to view different outcomes.

Apartment Story will be playable this coming weekend exclusively at Glasgow Independent Games Festival which takes place on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at Civic House, Glasgow.

Apartment Story will launch for PC via Steam on September 26, 2024, and is available to wishlist now.