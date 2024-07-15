Love, Ghostie is a cozy matchmaking sim coming in August

Janbeh Games has announced a release date for the upcoming cozy matchmaking sim Love, Ghostie, and it’s soon. It’ll be coming to PC via Steam on August 14th, though there’s a demo available now if you want to try it ahead of time.

The trailer description released for the release date announcement says: “Become a wholesome ghost matchmaker and grow relationships between the manor’s residents! Gift items to lift their spirits, set them up on dates, and watch love bloom! Discover cute romances with a unique story between every pair of residents! How will love blossom in your manor?”

Check out the trailer, below:

Meet Ghostie, a matchmaking ghost new to the manor who loves to watch romance blossom. It’s Ghostie’s duty to learn more about the residents of the manor and help them find their BOO. With 12 residents available and over 60 unique storylines to discover, love truly means no bounds in the afterlife. Get to know each resident intimately through thoughtful gift-giving, arranging dates, or assigning tasks that influence their happiness and interpersonal bonds. Enjoy minigames and acquire upgrades to expand the manor, thereby meeting new residents. It’s up to you to help the residents find the right partner. But don’t fret, as you can always test the waters with other relationships to find the perfect match.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Create Any Romance You Want – Every resident is shippable with every other resident!

Every resident is shippable with every other resident! Resurrect Some Joy in a Stranger’s Life – Set residents up on (not-so) secret dates, help decorate their rooms, and send them on tasks to lift their spirits!

Set residents up on (not-so) secret dates, help decorate their rooms, and send them on tasks to lift their spirits! Help Someone Find Their BOO – As residents get closer to each other, you’ll unlock adorable relationship scenes. Every pair of residents has their own unique story!

As residents get closer to each other, you’ll unlock adorable relationship scenes. Every pair of residents has their own unique story! Play With People’s Hearts – Unlockable minigames deepen resident relationships and boost resident happiness!

Unlockable minigames deepen resident relationships and boost resident happiness! Large Combination of Couples – With a total of 12 residents, discover 66 combinations of couples with unique storylines!

Love, Ghostie is coming to PC via Steam on August 14th.