Mars 2120 developer diary 3 focusses on the sound design

Developer QUByte has released the third in a series of Mars 2120 developer diary videos, this time focussing on sound design.

The game is currently in early access on PC via Steam, but the 1.0 release date is coming on August 1st, where it’ll come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Series S|X, and of course PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

QUByte says: “This third in a series of Dev Diaries looks at the sound behind its Martian setting. Inspired by composers like Greek electronic musician Vangelis (Blade Runner) and Michael Nyman (Gattaca), the team at QUByte partnered with various composers to create a soundscape that matched each environment and scene the dev team was creating.”

The developer adds: “Utilizing a range of electronic and orchestral sounds, the team created tracks that cover a wide range of emotions ranging from anxiety, to danger, to wonder, to suspense, to adrenaline. The team was committed to not taking the easy route of simply choosing common sci-fi sounds, but rather aimed to understand what role music plays on the player’s emotions, and what sounds would suit an epic adventure on Mars. In MARS 2120 the music and sound effects were made to be seen, in a kind of kinesthesia.”

Check out the previous dev diaries here: #1 | #2.

In MARS 2120, humanity has successfully colonised various planets in our solar system, allowing people to escape an increasingly grim situation on Earth. After the UN receives a worrying distress call from Mars, it’s up to Sergeant Anna “Thirteen” Charlotte and an elite team of space marines to answer the call and rescue the first colony. To get to them, you’ll have to traverse a harsh landscape. fighting formidable and mysterious foes using a mix of ranged and melee attacks alongside useful elemental skills. How you dispatch your enemies is up to you, with the game offering players a non-linear approach to combat as well as exploration. Inspired by pioneers of the genre such as Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, MARS 2120 is an 8 hour, action packed metroidvania that offers a satisfying combat experience alongside cinematic flair. Will you survive?

MARS 2120 will launch on August 1st for PC (Steam and Epic Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.