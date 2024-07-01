MARS 2120 release date confirmed, coming in August

Qubyte Interactive has announced the release date for Metroidvania MARS 2120, and it’s coming on August 1st to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The game has been in early access for a while, and the team have dubbed it “the Brazilian Metroid Dread“, and is now ready to leave early access and hit 1.0.

Check out the launch trailer and some information, below:

Explore a version of Mars post-colonisation, where the once thriving settlers now need saving from unknown threats. Wield elemental abilities and traverse various biomes in your quest to discover the secrets of Mars and save the colony. Wishlist MARS 2120 on Steam now! In MARS 2120, humanity has successfully colonised various planets in our solar system, allowing people to escape an increasingly grim situation on Earth. After the UN receives a worrying distress call from Mars, it’s up to Sergeant Anna “Thirteen” Charlotte and an elite team of space marines to answer the call and rescue the first colony. To get to them, you’ll have to traverse a harsh landscape. fighting formidable and mysterious foes using a mix of ranged and melee attacks alongside useful elemental skills. How you dispatch your enemies is up to you, with the game offering players a non-linear approach to combat as well as exploration. Inspired by pioneers of the genre such as Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, MARS 2120 is an 8 hour, action packed Metroidvania that offers a satisfying combat experience alongside cinematic flair. Will you survive?

“It’s finally time to take off. We’re very excited to reveal the launch date for MARS 2120! It’s a small step for Sergeant Charlotte, but a giant step for QUByte interactive!” said Bruno Carvalho, associate & game designer at QUByte Interactive. “This has been a passion project of ours that we’ve been working on for the past five years. We’re a small, independent team and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished. We can’t wait for players to get their hands on the game in 1.0 when it releases on August 1st.”

MARS 2120 is coming August 1st for PC (via Steam and Epic Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.