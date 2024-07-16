Dionous Games and developer Made From Strings has announced Murder On Space Station 52 is coming to consoles as well as PC via a new developer diary video.

The murder mystery adventure set in space will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and will feature hand-drawn visuals. The new video (seen below) shows the key mechanics of the game as well as a good look at the point and click gameplay.

In Murder On Space Station 52, you play as Edward Locke. The new repairman finds himself trapped on a strange space station filled with even stranger people, including one with a penchant for leaving dead bodies lying around with keys in their wounds. Edward soon finds himself filling out a murder board with suspects as he tries to draw connections and figure out which of them is the Keychain Killer. The game’s murder mystery investigation draws on classic adventure game mechanics with its point and click puzzles, while also offering a modern touch thanks to in-game currency that you earn as you explore, allowing you to customise your apartment and fill an aquarium with an array of strange and curious creatures.

“Murder On Space Station 52 really is a labour of love,” said developer Christopher Mathes. “The art is hand-drawn, I’ve composed the soundtrack and I’ve voiced most of the characters. All that work is going to be worth it when I see people getting wrapped up in the murder mystery waiting for them on Station 52! I can’t wait to be back soon to tell you more about exactly when you’ll be able to play it.”

If you want to just get a quick look rather than the developer diary, we’ve also dropped the announcement video below, which is a lot shorter. It sure looks lovely, doesn’t it!

Murder On Space Station 52 is coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.