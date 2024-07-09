New turn-based roguelike Dimensionals announced by Mino Games

Developer Mino Games has announced a new roguelike turn-based RPG called Dimensionals with a playtest on July 10th.

The team says that the game “melds turn-based strategy with roguelike elements against a backdrop of old-school Saturday morning cartoons”, adding that you will have to “master dozens of unique heroes with hundreds of skills to unleash”. The heroes can have skill cards equipped before each battle, and there’s a Steam playtest coming on July 10th, which you can sign up for, here.

Here’s the trailer announcing the game, too:

In the Dimensionals multiverse, the tyrannical King of the Specters has unleashed an apocalyptic attack, leaving the once-peaceful Dimensionals scattered and every Dimension teetering on the brink of annihilation. You rise as a courageous young Dimensional, humanity’s last hope. Embark on a whirlwind adventure across shattered dimensions, rescuing stranded allies and rebuilding the Dimensional army to defeat the Specter King once and for all. Experience a thrilling journey through a hand-crafted story campaign enriched with dynamic comic book-style cutscenes that follow each of the Dimensional Heroes and harkens back to old-school Saturday morning cartoons. Each level unfolds as a fast-paced episodic adventure, where players must build different team strategies to counter unique enemies, puzzles, and challenges. Each level features roguelike gameplay, meaning no playthrough has the same hero skills, and players must build different crazy combos each time. With many intricately designed levels to conquer in each of the Dimensions at launch, Dimensionals delivers a deep narrative-driven experience that seamlessly blends tactical rogue-like gameplay with engaging storytelling and replayable depth that’s accessible to all audiences.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Immerse yourself in the world of an old-school Saturday morning cartoon featuring animated comic book-style cutscenes that bring the nostalgic vibe of Dimensionals to the modern day.

LEGENDARY COMPOSER BRAD BREEK: An iconic soundtrack from legendary composer Brad Breek (Gravity Falls) accompanies you on every dive into the Rift making for the perfect instantly stuck-in-your-head soundtrack that feels like the catchy theme songs from Saturday Morning Cartoons.

POWER FOR ALL: With an emphasis on approachability, Dimensionals features simplified gameplay adapted from traditional roguelike deck-builders and a playful cartoon aesthetic. The dynamic pairing ensures a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience for all audiences.

ENDLESS COMBO POSSIBILITIES: Players can equip their heroes before every battle to counter with devastating combos. Discover nearly endless combo possibilities with 300 skill cards and a diverse roster of heroes to recruit to your team, each bringing their own unique flair and skills to the multiversal battle. ROGUELIKE REPLAYABILITY: Experience high replay value with the traditional Master Raid roguelike mode, featuring procedurally generated encounters that keep even the mightiest of heroes on their toes.

CHALLENGING BOSS BATTLES: The Specters have spread across every Dimension, plunging all into Chaos! These awe-striking bosses feature hand-crafted animations and mind-blowing 2D effects, offering an INSANE challenge that demands ingenious strategies to conquer. With their stylish designs and intense difficulty, they test even the mightiest Dimensional Heroes.

EXPAND THE STORY, EXPAND YOUR TEAM: Journey through an expansive story with roguelike elements spanning five Dimensions. Each playthrough offers fresh surprises while you build your legendary squad from dozens of unlockable heroes! Every hero brings their own vibrant personality and unique abilities to the party.

Dimensionals is coming to PC via Steam in 2024.