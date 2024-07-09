Developer WayForward has announced that it’s 2005 title Game Boy Advance title Sigma Star Saga is coming back in 2025.

The game will be licensed by Bandai Namco, and LImited Runs Games’ carbon engine will be “powering” the game. It’ll be released on “modern consoles and PC, as well as on a Game Boy Advance-compatible repro cart.”

Featuring a unique mix of top-down planetary exploration and side-scrolling shoot-’em-up space battles, Sigma Star Saga casts players as Allied Earth Federation pilot Ian Recker, who infiltrates the alien Krill Empire as a double agent in a last-ditch effort to save mankind from their onslaught. To do so, Recker must work with both humans and the Krill, exploring six planets utilizing an ever-expanding set of tools and abilities, and jumping into the cockpit to engage enemy forces in intense shmup-style combat using more than 70 different Gun Data items. Gorgeous pixel-art graphics, epic boss battles, and a twist-filled story with multiple endings await.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

The GBA classic returns after 20 years!

Top-down RPG-style exploration mixed with action-packed space-shooter battles!

Survive as a double agent for the humans and the Krill, and discover the secret of the six planets

Stunning pixel-art graphics and fantastic soundtrack

Explore using tools like the Scanner, Krill Boots, Wings, and more

Customize your ship with more than 70 different Gun Data items

Branching story with multiple endings

The team says that more news will be coming in the months leading up to the game’s launch, but suggests people should follow them on social media for the latest info.

Sigma Star Saga will be coming to PC, consoles (to be announced), and Game Boy Advance in 2025.