Yars Rising drops a brand new story trailer ahead of September 10 release

WayForward has officially released the brandf new story tailer for their upcoming sci-fi Metroidvania, Yars Rising. A modern spin-off of Atari’s legendary Yars franchise (which began a whopping 42 years ago in 1982), it focuses on the adventures of Emi Kimura, a hacker hired to infiltrate a shadowy organisation called QoTech.

The original game was a shoot-em-up featuring the galactic wear between the Qotile and the insect-like Yars. How it will unfold in the new game is not yet known, but the story trailer (below) goes some way towards laytingf the foundations.

Yars Rising is a 2D action-platformer with Metroidvania elements that sees Emi run, jump, and hack her way through waves of alien and robotic enemies. As you progress, you’ll unlock her latent powers in the true spirit of the genre, reaching previously accessible areas and fighting deadly bosses to become stronger and more powerful.

According to the official press release:

The newest installment in the Yars universe delivers a wholly reimagined experience that blends past, present, and future, establishing a unique take on metroidvania gameplay with stealth and hacking-based sequences that progress the story and map exploration.

Joined by a colourful cast of allies, Emi will take on foes large and small across a variety of sci-fi locations, with gameplay that mixes action, platforming, hacking minigames and tense stealth sections. Showcasing a multitude of different art styles and mechanics, Emi’s adventure is likely to please fans of WayForward’s Shantae series.

You’ll also need to master a variety of minigames to hack QoTech’s systems, requiring quick reflexes and desterous thumbs. You can even play the original Yars title any time you like, selectable from the main menu.

Yars Rising is developed by WayForward and publidhed by Atari, and is set to release on September 10, 2024, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.