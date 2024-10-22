Tetris Forever trailer shows off “Tetris Time Warp”

Coming on November 21st, Tetris Forever is shaping up to be a borderline definitive collection for fans of the long-running series. However, the new trailer that’s just been released shows off Tetris Time Warp, a brand new game that’s inside the collection.

Digital Eclipse says that: “Tetris Time Warp is an all-new single player and multiplayer game that transports players through a manic mix of Tetris games from across the eras, each with their own graphic look and rules. Play with friends in local co-op and shift, rotate, and drop your Tetriminos to victory.”

Check out the trailer, below:

Tetris Time Warp players begin in the modern era of Tetris. But there’s a twist: When they encounter a Time Warp Tetrimino, they’ll warp back in time to a previous era of the legendary game’s 40-year history! They’ll have to switch gears into “1984” gameplay derived from the original Tetris on the Soviet Electronika 60 computer, “1989” gameplay from the black-and-white handheld era, and “1993” gameplay from the explosive Bombliss series. In multiplayer mode, play with up to four friends and compete as you warp between different eras of Tetris in real time! In the “developer diary”-style trailer released today, Tetris Time Warp’s lead designer and programmer Jason Cirillo sits down with Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika to discuss how the era-skipping, time-bending action of Tetris Time Warp came to be and preview its different single player and multiplayer modes.

Here’s some key features about Tetris Forever:

The Game that Started It All: Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris, which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet “Electronika 60” computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984.

Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris, which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet “Electronika 60” computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984. Interactive Timelines: Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically.

Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically. The True Story of Tetris: With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of Tetris in its purest form.

With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of Tetris in its purest form. An All-New Tetris Game: Tetris Time Warp, an all-new Tetris variant by Digital Eclipse, will have up to four players warping between different eras of Tetris in real time to experience a variety of memorable graphic styles and play mechanics!

Tetris Forever is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on November 12th.