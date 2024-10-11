Tetris Forever game list revealed

Digital Eclipse has confirmed the 14 game strong list of titles that will be part in the interactive documentary experience, Tetris Forever.

Tetris Forever is the latest entry in the series Digital Eclipse is making referred to as the “Gold Master Series” (The Making of Karateka). The games themselves are playable within a documentary that ” celebrates the original, genre-inspiring puzzle game and tells the unique story of the game’s evolution from a small, single-programmer effort behind the Iron Curtain to an international gaming franchise with enduring popularity.”

Check out the trailer below, and then the list of the 14 games playable:

Tetris, released by Pajitnov in 1984 on the Electronika 60 Tetris (48K Version) released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1988 on the Apple II Tetris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1988 on the Famicon Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicon Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicon Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the NES Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1991 on the Game Boy Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Game Boy Super Bombliss DX, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1998 on the Game Boy Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Super Famicon Tetris Battle Gaiden, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicon Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicon Super Tetris 3, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1994 on the Super Famicon Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Super Famicon

Explore four decades of Tetris history with 14 classic games, including several making their debut outside Japan for the first time. Relive the origins from 1984 with a faithful recreation of the first Tetris on the Electronika 60 computer, face off in the multiplayer favorite Tetris Battle Gaiden, unleash massive explosions to clear lines in Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, and enjoy many other classic games. The collection of single and multiplayer games were carefully ported or recreated from versions published on the Electronika 60, Apple II, NES, Game Boy, and Nintendo’s Japanese-market consoles the Famicon and Super Famicon. Tetris Forever also features a brand-new game, Tetris Time Warp, developed by Digital Eclipse. This new take on the classic lets players “warp” through different eras of Tetris, experiencing a dynamic mix of graphics, playstyles, and mechanics in real-time. Additional titles may be added on or after release date.

Tetris Forever is coming to PC via Steam and GOG, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X in 2024.