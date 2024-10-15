Tetris Forever release date announced for November

After revealing the full list of games in the package, Digital Eclipse has now confirmed the release date for Tetris Forever.

Tetris Forever will launch on November 12th for PC and console, with the team saying it “showcases the history of Tetris across five interactive timelines that combine playable games, video featurettes, and digital artifacts.”.

Check out the new trailer, then we can get into some of the key info:

Over the last 40 years the puzzle game has become a cultural phenomenon, spawning numerous games, feature films, fan groups, and esports tournaments. Tetris Forever is a love letter to the global, multigenerational fanbase that spans the spectrum of casual to competitive gamers. Tetris Forever explores the evolution of the genre-inspiring puzzle from a small, single-programmer effort behind the Iron Curtain to an international gaming franchise with enduring popularity. Digital Eclipse is also unveiling the key art for Tetris Forever, created by multidisciplinary artist and musician Willea Zwey. Her striking visual embodies the essences of both the games and the story featured in Tetris Forever. Zwey’s ability to craft otherworldly scenes infused with surreal elements and deep storytelling made her an ideal candidate for creating the title’s key art.

“Tetris was one of the first video games I played as a child, blending logic and fun in a way that really stuck with me,” said Zwey. “When I was approached for this project, it felt like a perfect connection, especially with my background in architecture. I wanted to reimagine the game by creating a surreal architectural space that celebrates the endless possibilities of Tetriminos.”

“The design feels like a gallery space, with the Tetriminos as the central displays, and I wanted to incorporate movement to emphasize their dynamic nature,” continues Zwey. “The multi-dimensional perspective pushes beyond traditional boundaries, while the night-like scene, with glowing Tetriminos, brings a fresh, vibrant feel to the game. Adding small figures highlights both the scale and spontaneity of the game’s limitless potential.”

Tetris Forever is coming to PC (Steam, GOG), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5 on November 12th.