Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition released

Team17 Digital and Digital Eclipse has announced that Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition is out now for consoles.

The game, as you might have guessed from the title, is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Worms series, with the team saying: “Worm warfare never changes, but the love that went into this special edition has seen a larval glow up and tons of added content for long term fans and those new to the franchise.”.

Check out the launch trailer:

Console players can now dive into the artillery insanity of Worms, for the first time, with this special version boasting enhancements, many quality-of-life improvements and a complete UI redesign across all platform versions. Worms Armageddon will feature online support, allowing up to six players to team-up or compete. Online is cross-generation so PS4 and PS5 owners will be able to play against each other, as well Xbox One and Xbox Series owners.

Here’s some of the features in Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition, courtesy of the latest press release:

Optimized controller support for all consoles.

Achievements and Trophies

New display features such as modern aspect ratios, custom screen filters, enhanced HD and graphics options.

Fully playable Game Boy Color version of Worms Armageddon

An interactive museum that charts the history of the entire series. Featuring never-before-seen interviews with developers of the original and current games.

New save system

A collector’s edition is coming on December 3rd as well, for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, which will include:

Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition game

A double-sided collectable anniversary coin

Worms stickers

A Weapons & Utilities Guide booklet

A double-sided poster

Three exclusive pins

If you fancy that, you can pre-order if you’re in the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Spain, Germany, United States, here.

Worms Armageddon Anniversary Edition is out now for PC and consoles.