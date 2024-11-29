The Atari 7800+ console launches today

PLAION has announced the retro revival that is the Atari 7800+ has launched today, and replicates the 1986 original device.

The publisher says “With modern quality-of-life features and access to a vast library of Atari 2600 and 7800 games, the 7800+ offers retro fans an exciting new way to experience some true classics.”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Having launched the Atari 2600+ last year, both PLAION and Atari were keen to continue the development of the ‘Plus’ range, and given the feedback from consumers who enjoyed their formative years in the 1980s, the ‘fan-favourite’ Atari 7800 was chosen for modern day preservation. The Atari 7800+ faithfully reproduces the functional, sleek design of the original, while bridging the gap between nostalgic retro gaming and the convenience of modern technology.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges

Near perfect compatibility with original and third-party Atari games

Includes the new Wireless CX78+ Gamepad for two button gaming needs

Easily connects to any screen via HDMI

Widescreen or 4:3 viewing options for all displays

Included game cartridge is Bentley Bear’s newest 7800 adventure – Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest

Comes with USB-C charging cable and HDMI cable

“Retro gaming fans worldwide have driven the success of these projects. While the Atari 2600+ was a nostalgic milestone, many fans told us they wanted a console from their own gaming era. The 7800+ delivers access to cherished memories while introducing classics to a new generation,” said Simon Turner, Marketing Director at PLAION.

There are also six new titles being released, and also a few new controllers in the form of the CX40+ Wireless Joystick (RRP: £29.99 / €34.99) and the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad (RRP: £29.99 / €34.99). The Atari 7800+ itself retails for £99.99 (€119.99). It also comes a week after “The Spectrum” was released by PLAION, another retro console that includes 48 games for the beloved Spectrum.

The Atari 7800+ is out now.