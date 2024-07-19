Splitgate 2 announced, coming to PC and consoles next year

1047 Games has announced Splitgate 2, the follow up to the hugely popular game which had over 22 million downloads. The sequel is coming to PC and console next year, but the developer has also put out a companion app and comic book for it, that you can grab right away.

As you’d expect, we’ve got a trailer to share with you, though it’s mostly cinematic. The team says that: “Today’s announcement trailer showcases the game’s faction-forward gameplay, tying in multiple playstyles and loadouts for strategic team setups. The trailer gives players a glimpse of what to expect when Splitgate 2 launches in 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.”

Check out the trailer, below:

Multiplayer first-person combat and portal-hopping movement is back in Splitgate 2 – now bigger and better than ever. Three unique factions grant players the ability to choose and progress based on their preferred gameplay style or competitive strategies, while a large variety of arenas, weapons and modes keep things fresh. You can join the fight at any skill level – alone or with friends.

“The original Splitgate’s development was ambitious but scrappy; the game was created from a dorm room, and the massive success and community it earned surpassed our wildest dreams,” said Ian Proulx, co-founder and CEO of 1047 Games. “This time around, Splitgate 2 has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA FPS experience our fans deserve, with the series’ signature action completely overhauled by an all-star team composed of the most talented individuals in the industry. This is a revolutionary step forward for competitive shooters. It’s the perfect entry point for players new to the world of Splitgate and a comprehensive upgrade worthy of our existing community.”

The free companion app is out now for iOS and Android devices, and you can grab it below:

The developer says that with the app, “you can delve into the series’ universe through collectibles that will earn you in-game rewards at launch, quizzes and even an entire comic series. The first issue of Splitgate: The Games We Play, a five-issue comic book series exploring the backstory of the characters revealed in the announcement trailer (and some new surprises), is available today – with further issues releasing monthly.”

Splitgate 2 is coming to PC and consoles in 2025.