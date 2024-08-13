Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake gets new screenshots

Square Enix has today revealed new story episode details and screenshots for several in-game worlds featured in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. The new story episodes feature Ortega, the protagonist’s father, and brand new bosses. Places like Portoga, Jipang, and Ibis have also been shown off through the new screenshots, which you’ll be able to see below. It will release on November 14 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Featuring vibrant HD-2D graphics, new and modernised features, and a refined narrative, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and a perfect starting point for newcomers to discover one of the most influential RPG franchises in gaming history.

Players will be better able to understand Ortega through these new scenes that shine a light on the father of the protagonist. The story will also feature new and formidable foes that intend to enrich the main narrative of the game when it releases. As for some of the locations in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, the world map has been modelled on our own. Each region has its own cultures and traditions, making players feel as though they’ve circumvented the globe after seeing everything on offer. Here are just some of the screenshots which look incredible.

Ortega

Monsters

Ibis

Jipang

Portoga

If you like the look of these screenshots and are excited to play the awesome-looking remake, pre-orders are now available for the standard physical edition and the digital edition, as well as the Collector’s Edition. For players that pre-order any of the editions, they’ll get a free Trouble-Free Travel Kit in-game, which includes a collection of in-game items.