Dragon Quest Builders coming to PC next month

Square Enix has today announced that Dragon Quest Builders will be launching on PC via Steam on February 13. The first game in the popular block-building RPG will include upgraded crafting features and the ‘Terra Incognita’ DLC at no additional cost. There will also be a bundle that includes Dragon Quest Builders 2, with players that previously purchased the sequel getting the original at a discounted price.

Dragon Quest Builders is an immersive sandbox gaming experience that invites Builders to rebuild the ruined realm of Alefgard, gathering materials and crafting unique items with endless possibilities. Additionally, the Steam version of DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS will also include upgraded crafting features and “Terra Incognita,” the content that was originally added in 2022 to the mobile version, where Builders can freely craft and play, now with nearly double the height of blocks that can be stacked on their creations.

Some of the crafting features for Dragon Quest Builders on PC include:

Place blocks with a single mouse-click and destroy blocks and items more easily.

A convenient Undo Button function has been added to allow Builders to restore their work.

“Big Bash”, a convenient function introduced in DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2, allows Builders to simultaneously destroy objects within a certain range.

Collectible items, such as NPC and monster figures, are available in-game.

Pixels can be collected and exchanged for a variety of useful items.

Convert buildings into Build Cards to share with friends and scan their buildings to have them show up on player islands.

As for the Terra Incognita DLC, this includes:

Boss Monster Model Set – Builders can unpack several giant posable monster figures that can be added to their worlds.

Astronomy Set – Builders can light up the night sky with ten stars and planets to bring the beauty of the galaxy to their backyard.

Pixel Ring – More than just a pretty accessory, Builders can wear a Pixel Ring that grants higher number of “pixels” when defeating an enemy in “Terra Incognita”, which they can then use to create special items on the “Dragon Quest Game Pack” workstation.

Magic Carpet – Builders can use a magic carpet as they observe, build, and explore their structures from the sky, as well as listen to special music as they travel.

You can pre-order Dragon Quest Builders for PC right now.