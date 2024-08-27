The Smurfs – Dreams gets new gameplay trailer

Ocellus Services has released a brand new gameplay trailer for its upcoming 3D action platformer The Smurfs – Dreams. In the video which you can watch below, the team behind Marsupilami: Hoobadventure show off an “incredible journey that awaits you.”

Gargamel has devised a new nefarious plan to capture the Smurfs. The infamous character has cast a devious spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, the Smurfs‘ favorite treat, plunging them into a deep sleep. Embark on a dreamlike expedition where you must wake all the Smurfs before the diabolical Gargamel reaches the village. This epic journey will plunge you into a gaming experience as thrilling as it is unexpected, for in the world of dreams, excitement can swiftly turn into the mystery of nightmares.

Some of the key features coming to The Smurfs – Dreams include:

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Team up with friends for a smurf-tastic gaming experience!

Dive into Unique Dreams: Explore diverse realms with their own set of challenges and surprises!

Embark on an Epic Adventure: Journey through 4 dreamy worlds with 12 levels and 16 mini-levels to conquer!

Customize Your Character: Collect magic orbs and boss tokens to unlock cool customization options and surprises!

Stunning Art Direction: Immerse yourself in a colorful and magical world that evolves as you progress!

The trailer gives some serious Super Mario 3D World vibes, and we are all for it. It looks gorgeous, and playing with a friend is going to make it even better. Players will be able to discover a wide variety of environments whether enchanting or nightmarish, featuring varied gameplay depending on the world you’re in. The Smurfs – Dreams releases onPlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 24.

Here’s the brand new gameplay trailer: