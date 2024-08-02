Titan Quest 2 gameplay revealed at THQ Nordic Showcase 2024

During the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024, THQ Nordic and developer Grimlore Games finally unveiled actual gameplay footage for their hotly anticipated sequel, Titan Quest 2. It feels like it’s been in development for ages, but we now have footage of the game in motion and it looks gorgeous.

A Diablo-esque action-RPG, Titan Quest 2 succeeds the original, and takes place in ancient Greece – or at least a fantasy version of it. The gods and Titans are at each other’s throats, humankind is stuck in the middle – and only you can sort it all out by clicking on everything that moves or glows.

The trailer shows off some of the cool weapon and armour sets that will be available in-game, as well as some details on the Mastery system, whereby you combine talents to create unique builds unconstrained by standard RPG classes. Skills you unlock can be further adjusted with modifiers in a system that looks similar to Diablo 3’s, at least on the surface.

One example is the Leap Slam ability which can be enhanced with the Strike Damage modifier so that you cause AoE damage as you launch as well as when you land. There’s a vast world to explore and tons of loot to find, as well as a variety of unique bosses based on beasts and legends from Greek mythology. Chbeck out the THQ Nordic Showcase 2-24 trailer below:

The original game was re-released on consoles in 2018, and we gave it a 7.5/10, saying:

To be totally fair, Titan Quest ticks all the necessary boxes. There’s loads of loot in the form of weapons, armour, trinkets and upgrades, and a pile of enemy types to wade through including random elites and mini-bosses. The environments may not be the most beautiful we’ve seen, but they vary enough between locales that you won’t quickly become bored of seeing the same backdrops, and the combat starts to come into its own within just the first few levels.

We’re hoping Titan Quest 2 lives up to the legacy when it’s released later this year.