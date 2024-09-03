Whispers of the Eyeless announced from modders-turned developers Venris

Modders-turned developer Venris has announced its first standalone title Whispers of the Eyeless, and it looks amazing. The team behind one of the most downloaded Total War: Warhammer III mods, SFO, have said it’s a dark fantasy RPG inspired by Darkest Dungeon, Loop Hero, Children of Morta, and Polish folklore.

Whispers of the Eyeless is a strategy RPG set in a dark fantasy world full of secrets. Infiltrate the city of Aranthor and gather resources across its districts, slay enemies through turn-based combat, guide your cult to glory, and influence the fate of Aranthor by reviving the Dead Gods.

Some of the features for Whispers of the Eyeless include:

Infiltrate the City – Travel through a branching web of events within each district of the city of Aranthor to gather resources and gain experience. Battle each district’s unique enemies in tactical turn-based combat. Encounter unique events and mechanics tied to each district’s denizens, culture and history.

– Travel through a branching web of events within each district of the city of Aranthor to gather resources and gain experience. Battle each district’s unique enemies in tactical turn-based combat. Encounter unique events and mechanics tied to each district’s denizens, culture and history. Grow your Cult – To restore the Dead Gods to power, you will need faithful followers. Your cult, hidden beneath the city, must remain undetected. The forces of the new Living Gods are strong, and you will be no match for them if discovered. As you grow, cultists can be ordained as Disciples, and sent on Callings.

– To restore the Dead Gods to power, you will need faithful followers. Your cult, hidden beneath the city, must remain undetected. The forces of the new Living Gods are strong, and you will be no match for them if discovered. As you grow, cultists can be ordained as Disciples, and sent on Callings. Build your Base – Gather resources and leverage your cultists to develop your Sanctum. Upgrade your base, enact divine Benedictions, and make Sacrifices to the Dead Gods to strengthen the cult and increase your power in the city as Prophet. The God you favor will impact your Sanctum’s appearance, which can be customized to your liking.

– Gather resources and leverage your cultists to develop your Sanctum. Upgrade your base, enact divine Benedictions, and make Sacrifices to the Dead Gods to strengthen the cult and increase your power in the city as Prophet. The God you favor will impact your Sanctum’s appearance, which can be customized to your liking. Influence Fate – As the First Prophet, your decisions and actions will determine how and when each of the Dead Gods: Wrath, Desire, and Madness; will grow in power. You may favor one over the others, or strike a more balanced approach; the choice is yours to make.

You can watch the announcement trailer below: