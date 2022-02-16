Total War Warhammer 3 Factions Guide

There are over 100 factions at play during a campaign of Total War Warhammer 3, each with its own agendas and plans. You can choose to play the campaign aligned to 8 specific factions, which we’ll detail below. Each different faction has its own playstyles and unique win conditions to claim victory. It’s well worth playing through each of them during your time with Total War Warhammer 3 to get a feel for every faction. You’ll also get to experience the varied gameplay on offer in Creative Assembly’s impressive latest outing in the series.

We’ve produced guides on each of the eight campaigns within the game below. To view them, simply click on the name of the faction, or their associated image, and you’ll find plenty of background info, map data, details about their abilities as well as tips for how to succeed in their campaigns. With our tips and information, you’ll find everything you need to truly understand the different factions. With them, you’ll find yourself on the road to victory in no time.

Total War Warhammer 3 Factions

Click on the Faction name or image below to be taken to their specific guide.