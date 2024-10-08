Alien: Isolation soundtrack coming as part of 10th anniversary

As part of the 10th anniversary of the release of Creative Assembly’s stellar Alien: Isolation, the soundtrack is being released on vinyl and cassette.

Pre-orders have started now, and the vinyl ($32.99) and cassette version ($11.99) are set to be available for the first time from the iam8bit store, expecting to ship in the first quarter of 2025. You can, of course, listen on Spotify now, but the physical versions do look pretty good.

The music is from composing duo Joe Henson and Alexis Smith, “better known as The Flight and Christian Henson with themes by Jerry Goldsmith”, and iam8bit says that; “The 20-track album releases in celebration of the game’s 10-year anniversary both digitally and on blood green vinyl and motion-tracker green cassette, featuring original packaging art by Nimit Malavia, courtesy of iam8bit.”

The full soundtrack track listing is:

The Torrens EVA Welcome to Sevastopol Axel’s Death San Christobal Quarantine Working Joes Solomon’s Galleria The Hunt The Derelict The Space Jockey Catherine Foster Tomorrow, Together It’s Here The Descent The Core The Beast Escape Sevastopol Airlock Ripley’s Theme (From Alien: Isolation)

The Flight reflect on the release, “It’s not often that people are still talking about a ten-year-old video game, but interest in Alien: Isolation, rather like the Xenomorph itself, never quite seems to go away. We constantly get asked about making the soundtrack to this iconic title, and we’re excited that it is finally getting a proper release, so that the fans can at last listen and stream the tracks all these years later.”

Christian Henson adds, “I’m so thankful to have been involved in this project, so it is with deep pride to hear that the OST is being released and we can share the joy we had in making this score.”

Alien: Isolation is out now for PC and consoles.