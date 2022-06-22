Hyenas is the new FPS sci-fi title from Alien: Isolation devs

We haven’t seen Creative Assembly flex its FPS muscles since 2014’s Alien: Isolation, but HYENAS has just been announced, and boy it looks good.

Described as a ballsy entry into the most competitive genre in gaming, HYENAS is going into closed alpha soon on PC, and you can sign up here.

“We believe the key to modern shooter success is understanding what players want to see and where they want to take their experience. We know we’ve got something interesting on our hands, but we also know the odds are stacked against us,” said Executive Producer, David Nicholson. “To take on the biggest games in the industry, we need to hear what players think, right up front and early. If you’re in, we want to take you along for the ride. That’s why after today’s announcement, we’re also launching into the first of our public Alpha tests.”

Let’s have a look at the trailer, shall we?

Here’s the official word on the game and it’s lore:

In HYENAS, the world is broken… literally. The billionaires have finally made it to Mars, leaving Earth and those tax bills far behind. The zero-gravity tech that powered their journey has shattered our planet, abandoning us in a drifting slum called the ‘Taint’.. The only thing the rich care for is rare Merch, pop culture swag from the lives we left behind, which they loot from the rubble to furnish their Martian mansions. Time for us to steal it back. Lumbering spaceship shopping malls, known as Plunderships, are plump with nostalgic booty stolen from Earth’s remains and packed with the sort of hired thugs, alarm systems and armed drones only the hyper- rich can afford. Assemble your crew of Hyenas from a ragtag cast of uniquely skilled and armed criminal misfits to get in, get the Merch and get the hell out. It’s space piracy smash and grab, with your team of three fighting against four other crews to nab the spiciest haul and grab the getaway. You’ll need both guns and guile; each Plundership is a sandbox playground of interlocking systems creating endless opportunities for slick teams to exploit the environment, security networks, hired goons and competing crews to gain an edge. And when it all kicks off, blisteringly quick movement and lethal combat combine in hazardous, and often switchable, zero-G zones, providing dramatic opportunities for you to master your environment to trap and eliminate other crews.

HYENAS is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2023.