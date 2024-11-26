Total War: Warhammer 3 “Omens of Destruction” DLC launching December 12th

Creative Assembly and Sega has together announced the release date for Total War: Warhammer 3 – Omens of Destruction DLC, and it’s coming to PC on December 12th.

Omens of Destruction will add new content for “the armies of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms and Orcs & Goblins including Legendary Lords, battle units, campaign features”, while also bringing “free content for all owners of the game”.

There’s an absolute load of content coming, so let’s get into it:

SKULLTAKER, THE HERO SLAYER (KHORNE)

Khorne’s immortal champion and the greatest of all Bloodletters, Skulltaker is ever seeking worthy skulls for his master. Scanning the battlefield for the enemy’s greatest champion, he bellows his challenge before moving in to end yet another storied life.

Campaign Feature: Cloak of Skulls: Skulltaker must seek-out and defeat powerful enemy lords across the heroic pantheon of the Warhammer World. With each skull added to his cloak, powerful new abilities and traits can be earned and upgraded.

Battle Playstyle: A force of daemonic destruction, Skulltaker excels at hunting down and duelling enemy lords before cleaving through ranks of troops with his two-handed Slayer Sword. His Cloak of Skulls passive ability grants increasing spell resistance and ward saves the more he kills. ​

New Units: New units from the Blood God’s domain enter the fray, including two legendary heroes; Skarr Bloodwrath and Skyla Anfingrimm, followed by a host of acolytes including the Bloodspeaker, Slaughterbrute, Bloodbeasts, Wrathmongers, Skullreapers, and Khorngors.

GORBAD IRONCLAW, THE BRUTAL UNIFIER (ORCS & GOBLINS)

One of the most infamous of all Orc Warbosses, Gorbad Ironclaw knows but one language and that is war. Unique amongst his race due to his rare mix of brain and brawn, he has become an inspiration amongst his kind for “invasions done propa”.

Campaign Feature: Da’ Plan: A tenacious tactician (for an Orc), Gorbad must experiment with unique battle strategies for his armies to employ, granting a deadly of exotic battle bonuses and army compositions that can overcome any challengers.

Battle Playstyle: Riding into battle atop his fierce Warboar, Gnarla, Gorbad penetrates the enemy lines with devastating charges before engaging in close combat with his mighty axe, Morglor ‘the Mangler’. His ‘Da Great Leader’ ability which activates when troops are in his vicinity, granting increased melee attack and defence.

New Units: New units joining Gorbad’s Waaagh! include the legendary hero Snagla Grobspit accompanied by warriors such as the Savage Orc Great Shaman, Night Goblin Big Boss, Black Orc (Axe & Shield), Mangler Squiqs, Colossal Squig, Arachnarok (Flinger), and Bolt Throwa.

GOLGFAG MANEATER, THE MERCENARY (OGRE KINGDOMS)

One of the most successful Ogre mercenaries of all time, Golgfag Maneater forged a reputation for the Ogres as fearsome killers for hire long before they became a relatively common sight in the mercenary armies around the world.

Campaign Feature: Mercenary Contracts: Ever keen to lace his pocket with gold, Golgfag helps clients throughout the Warhammer World settle their warring disputes by taking on all wars they’re involved in and conducting hostile actions against their enemies for handsome reward.

Battle Playstyle: An anti-infantry blender, Golgfag tears through hordes of infantry with the aid of barbaric weaponry. His globe-trotting nature also gives him access to a variety of exotic abilities such as Dead Eye which allows him to take a powerful shot from his pistol causing huge damage.

New Units: New units joining Golgfag’s mercenary brigade include the Legendary Hero Bragg the Gutsman as well as the Ogre Paymaster, Bruiser, Golgfag’s Maneaters, Pigback Riders, Blood Vultures, Yhetees and Thundertusks.

Free content

Coming free as part of Patch 6.0 will be Total War: WARHAMMER’s 100th Legendary Lord, Arbaal the Undefeated, the champion of Khorne who has seen thousands fall beneath the crimson arc of his axe. Alongside this, a faction update will arrive for the Ogre Kingdoms, Khorne and Orcs & Goblins. ​

Total War: Warhammer 3 is out now for PC.