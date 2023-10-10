Total War: Pharaoh is the latest strategy title from Creative Assembly and SEGA, and in it, you need to select which Faction you want to lead to victory. But with each offering different perks, bonuses, and challenges, it can be difficult to know which one to plump for or what to expect depending on who you choose.

We’ve pulled together a comprehensive guide for every Faction in Total War: Pharaoh. Each one gives you the lowdown on how each Faction will play, what Units you can control and more. We’ve pulled together advice about deities, and how to maximise them for each Faction to get the best out of them. There’s information on the Royal Court and how best to manipulate it in your favour, and of course, there are tactics for you to use in battle, based on your Faction’s strengths and available troops. We even discuss the weather. Yes, that’s right the weather can play a key role in your battles, and different factions face different buffs or debuffs depending on the skies. There’s everything you could possibly need to know to get started with each Faction in the game.

All you need to do is simply click below on the Faction Leader you wish to know more about. That will take you to a dedicated page, with every piece of information on that leader and faction all in one place. It will make choosing which Faction you want to go for a breeze, and make sure you have all the information at your fingertips as you play. It makes the perfect companion to your Campaign and helps you plan for success on your road to Egyptian glory.

So read on for our complete Faction Guide for Total War: Pharaoh

Jump to:

Total War: Pharaoh | Faction Guide

Egyptians

Canaanites

Hittites