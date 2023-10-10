Kurunta is one of the Hittite Factions in Total War: Pharaoh, from Creative Assembly. Read on to discover everything you need to know to master this Faction in the game.

Total War: Pharaoh | Kurunta Faction Guide

Key Details

Name: Kurunta

Known As: The Usurper: Son of Muwatalli, overlooked for the throne

Starting Situation: Normal

Court Position: None

Description:

In southern Anatolia lies the city of Tarhuntassa, Kurunta’s own tyrannical fiefdom and a mere fragment of the once-great Hittite kingdom. Driven by cunning and cruelty, Kurunta has only one goal: to relish in the suffering of others.

Local Deity: Kurunta

Native Units

Isuwan Militia (Bronze)

Isuwan Slingers (Bronze)

Luwian Spearmen (Bronze)

Luwian Swordsmen (Bronze)

Armoured Anatolian Spears (Silver)

Isuwan Axemen (Silver)

Armoured Hittite Skirmishers (Silver)

Hittite Archers (Silver)

Armoured Anatolian Swordsmen (Silver)

Renowned Isuwan Axemen (Silver)

Heavy Anatolian Chariots (Silver)

Faction Units

Hittite Tribesmen (Bronze)

Kaskian Clubmen (Bronze)

Hittite Spearmen (Silver)

Phrygian Mercenaries (Silver)

Hittite Chargers (Silver)

Hittite Chariots (Silver)

Skirmisher Kaskian Chariots (Silver)

Kaskian Warriors (Silver)

Veteran Hittite Spearmen (Gold)

Veteran Phrygian Mercenaries (Gold)

Hittite Vanguard (Gold)

Armoured Kaskian Chariots (Gold)

Unique Faction Buildings

Military Sabotage Camp

Mercenary Hunting Village

Mercenary Centre

Strengths and Weaknesses of Kurunta in Total War: Pharaoh

Faction Buildings

Recruit better native units

Slow down enemy neighbours

Reduce your Influence

Tips

As Kurunta, your Unique buildings are all focused on military – they either improve Recruitment of new Native Unit armies or they apply negatives to enemies in neighbouring territories.

Military Sabotage Posts affect adjacent Provinces. They slow down enemy armies and increase income from Raiding Stance. Use them to prepare your attacks.

Mercenary Hunting Camps provide Food and increase Morale of newly-recruited Native Units. Use them to support your armies with fresh recruits.

Mercenary Offices improve Native Unit Recruitment. Use them to raise new armies that start out stronger.

Faction Units

Great at attacking

Variety in Melee Infantry

No Missile Infantry

Tips

Your Units are a mix of hardy Hittite warriors and aggressive native mercenaries that include Phrygians and Kaskians. Use the variety to overwhelm your enemies in melee.

Savage Phrygian Mercenaries in aggressive axe-wielders, who also carry javelins to throw while charging. Use them to flank enemy lines or break through their centre.

Kaskian Chariots are fast and carry javelins; they can skirmish without being caught. Use them to harass enemy infantry.

Commands

Increase income from Razing

Reduce Morale of enemy armies

Tips

You can command your armies to gain more income from Razing settlements. They will not be able to Colonise ruins this Shemsu Hor cycle.

On Shemsu Hor, your armies will reduce the Morale of enemies in battle until the next Shemsu Hor cycle.

Court

Higher-level plots

Suggested position: High Judge

Tips

Your Plots are stronger than other factions’ starting at level 2 and going up to level 6.

Use multiple plots each Shemsu Hor for maximum effect.

Key Concepts of this Faction

Outposts

You start with one Outpost: a Shrine of Kurunta in Tarhuntassa.

The Shrine of Kurunta improves the Charge bonus of new recruits and increase Influence

Pray there to increase the respective army’s Movement for a few turns.

Worship Kurunta

Your Devoted General to a Hittite god will receive more bonuses.

Shrines of Kurunta improve the Charge bonus of new recruits and increase Influence.

Pray there to increase the respective army’s Movement on the campaign map. The Devoted General’s army has a higher Charge bonus and Speed in battle. They gain Movement after fighting a battle, allowing them to reach a new target more quickly.

Native Units

You start in the Anatolian Lowlands, which share a Native Unit roster with Isuwa.

Native Anatolian Units lived in war-torn lands and are good at defending themselves. Use Armoured Anatolian Spears to build a defensive line.

Hittite Archers are decent Missile Infantry with large Range. Use them to cover the lack of Missile Infantry in your faction’s roster.

Terrain & Weather

Anatolian lands are more often beset by Fog and Storms. Units in these lands tend to wear heavier armour to both protect them from weather and to fight harder in melee combat, which they can reach easily under the blanket of Fog. Many Hittite Units have the Storm

Warriors Ability which grants them bonuses when fighting in a storm.

Titles

Your Titles allow your armies to specialise in Kaskian and Phrygian Units. You can unlock the Shadow Stance for your Generals and allow them to reduce Happiness in their location.

Equipment

Your starting Equipment is a Medium Armour, a Medium Shield, and a Sword. Charge with your Bodyguard Units from the flanks or from behind the enemy.

Legitimacy

You start in the Lowlands of Anatolia and own one Sacred Hittite Land.

To gain more Legitimacy, expand North towards Hattusa and conquer more Sacred Hatti Lands

Ancient Legacy

Choose the Ancient Legacy of Tudhallya the Overseer. Use it to establish Hittite Princes and grant them command of your Vassals!