Suppiluliuma is one of the Hittite Factions in Total War: Pharaoh, from Creative Assembly. Read on to discover everything you need to know to master this Faction in the game.

Total War: Pharaoh | Suppiluliuma Faction Guide

Key Details

Name: Suppiluliuma

Known As: The Defender: Great King of Hatti, beleaguered by his enemies

Starting Situation: Hard

Court Position: Great King

Description:

Suppiluliuma rules from the large Hittite capital of Hattusa, beset on all sides by those who would gladly destroy him. The once-mighty kingdom of Hatti crumbles and only the Great King holds the fragile pieces together.

Local Deity: Arinna

Native Units

Anatolian Militia (Bronze)

Kaskian Tribesmen (Bronze)

Kaskian Javelin Throwers (Bronze)

Phrygian Spearmen (Bronze)

Kaskian Axemen (Bronze)

Armoured Anatolian Spears (Silver)

Kaskian Chargers (Silver)

Phrygian Skirmishers (Silver)

Kaskian Raiders (Silver)

Renowned Phrygian Javelin Throwers (Silver)

Heavy Anatolian Chariots (Silver)

Faction Units

Hittite Tribesmen (Bronze)

Hattusan Swordsmen (Bronze)

Hittite Slingers (Bronze)

Hattusan Archers (Bronze)

Hittite Spearmen (Silver)

Hittite Axemen (Silver)

Hittite Chariots (Silver)

Veteran Hattusan Swordsmen (Silver)

Armoured Hattusan Archers (Silver)

Veteran Hittite Spearmen (Gold)

Veteran Hattusan Axemen (Gold)

Reinforced Hittite Chariots (Gold)

Unique Faction Buildings

Army Supply Centre

Royal Garrison Palace

Safe Haven

Garrison Quarters

Strengths and Weaknesses of Suppiluliuma in Total War: Pharaoh

Faction Buildings

Cheap source of Happiness

Stronger Garrisons

No unique high-level buildings

Tips

As Suppiluliuma, your Unique Buildings help with raising Happiness and defending your Regions. Construct as many of them as possible to remain resilient in the face of danger.

Militia Gathering Posts increase Morale and Defence for armies in the respective Region and reduce their Upkeep. They help with defending territory by keeping Units in it.

Refugee Centres are cheap and grant Food and Happiness. They help with paying for armies and keeping territories peaceful.

Garrisons Quarters increase Happiness instead of decreasing it. They help to protect your territory.

Faction Units

Best at defending

Heavily-armoured

Slow battle speed

Tips

Your Units are heavily-armoured and fare well when defending. Use your Melee Infantryto counter-charge and deal lots of damage.

Hattusan Axemen are some of your best Units for fighting in melee combat. Use their axes to break through enemy shields and armour.

Hittite Chariots are heavy, well-armoured and can plow through enemy lines. Use them to attack exposed Missile Units.

Commands

Increase Replenishment of armies

Gain Workforce factionwide

Tips

You can command your faction to greatly improve the Replenishment of all of your armies (remember to use Encamp Stance in foreign territory to Replenish)

On Shemsu Hor, your faction will increase Workforce in all of its provinces until the next Shemsu Hor cycle.

Court

Gain more Regard with Intrigues

Starting position: Great King

Tips

You start as Great King of Hatti. You gain twice as much Regard from using the Gossip, Encourage and Discourage Intrigues.

When a position is occupied by a new Character, you gain enough Regard with them for a single Request.

Keep positions in your Court open – when new candidates enter them, you will have a free Request available from them.

Key Concepts of this Faction

Outposts

You start with three Outposts: a Shrine of Arinna, a Fort and the Hittite Rock Sanctuary, all in Hattusa.

The Shrine of Arinna reduces the cost of Recruitment and increases Happiness. Pray there to gain more Resources through Raiding Stance for a few turns

The Fort can hold a Garrison of Units. Send your army to it to either add its Units to the Garrison or to add Units from the Garrison to your army.

The Hittite Rock Sanctuary is a Landmark Monument Outpost from Hatti’s history. It grants Legitimacy to the owning faction. Pay Homage there to increase Morales of the Units in the respective army for a few turns

Worship Arinna

Your Devoted General to a Hittite god will receive more bonuses.

Shrines of Arinna reduce the cost of Recruitment and increase Happiness for the Province.

Pray there to increase Resources gained from Raiding Stance for the respective army. The Devoted General’s army has higher Armour and lower Upkeep. They also gain more Resources from Looting and Sacking.

Native Units

You start in the Highlands of Anatolia. It contains Native Units from the Anatolian, Kaskian and Phrygian tribes.

Native Anatolian Units have lived in war-torn lands and are good at defending themselves. Use Armoured Anatolian Spears to build a defensive line.

Kaskian and Phrygian tribes in the Highlands are aggressive both in melee and at range. Use Kaskian Chargers to flank your enemies and crush their lines.

Terrain & Weather

Anatolian lands are more often beset by Fog and Storms. Units in these lands tend to wear heavier armour to both protect them from weather and to fight harder in melee combat, which they can reach easily under the blanket of Fog. Many Hittite Units have the Storm Warriors Ability which grants them bonuses when fighting in a storm.

Titles

Your Titles increase your armies’ Defence and Replenishment, and help you keep your Provinces stable in campaign.

Equipment

Your starting Equipment is a Heavy Armour, a Large Shield, and a Spear. Use your Bodyguard Unit to protect the more vulnerable warriors in your army.

Legitimacy

You start in the Highlands of Anatolia and own three Sacred Hittite Lands, including the capital of Hattusa.

You begin as Great King, but you will need more Legitimacy to unlock your Royal Powers

To gain more Legitimacy, expand across the river and conquer more Sacred Hatti Lands. You have a Vassal to the South in Tuwana.

Defeat their enemies to retain them as an ally.

Ancient Legacy

Choose the Ancient Legacy of Muwatalli the Benevolent. Use it to build your Vassal’s Gratitude, gain more Resources in tribute from them and maintain a powerful kingdom.