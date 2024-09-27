Miraibo GO release date confirmed for PC and mobile devices

After hitting over 400,000 pre-registrations, the monster collecting game Miraibo GO now has a release date for PC and mobile.

Developer Dreamcube has announced the October 10th release date for PC, iOS, and Android for it’s “upcoming free-to-play Pal-like game, Miraibo GO”. There will be cross-play supported as well, with over 100 monsters to battle and tame.

Check out a recent trailer, and all the information, below:

Over 100 monsters can be battled and tamed, each with their own abilities and elements. Once tamed, these monsters – known as Miras – can help players on their adventure across Miraibo GO’s vast open world. From defeating powerful bosses in battle to constructing bases, there’s always something for players to do alongside their new companions. However, players must remember to prepare enough food and water for their Miras and give them enough time to rest and play! Miraibo GO offers an exciting monster-collecting experience for solo and co-op players through different in-game worlds. Players can select the most suitable world for their needs at launch, and each world functions as an independent save file, so players can start over in another world if they want to. Guild worlds are specifically for players who want to experience group co-op and can have more players online simultaneously compared to the more limited single-player focused worlds.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

Over 100 Miras with different skills and elements can be battled and caught to accompany you on your adventure across an expansive open world.

Assign Miras to different tasks based on their skills, including farming, gathering, and construction. But be sure to look after your Miras to keep them in fighting shape.

Go alone or forge alliances with friends to survive this dangerous world. Co-op-focused Guild Worlds support up to 24 players online at the same time.

Cross-play support means the adventure can be enjoyed at home and on the go, and the game is free to play on mobile and PC.

Miraibo GO is coming to PC, iOS, and Android on October 10th. Pre-registrations are still open now.